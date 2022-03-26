Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,616 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $3,107,426.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 576,726 shares of company stock worth $43,834,804 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

NYSE ADM opened at $93.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $55.66 and a 12 month high of $91.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.42. The company has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.40%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

