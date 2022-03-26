Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 620 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 34,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,779,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,172,000 after purchasing an additional 25,958 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,304,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REGN. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.22.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.00, for a total transaction of $207,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $5,132,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,064 shares of company stock valued at $15,646,063 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $680.03 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $451.60 and a one year high of $697.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $631.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $623.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.49 by $5.23. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.52 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

