Convergence Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,204 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,033,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $803,619,000 after purchasing an additional 216,415 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,484,621 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $520,520,000 after purchasing an additional 88,754 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,688,765 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $456,637,000 after purchasing an additional 527,387 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $398,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,675,978 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $295,585,000 after purchasing an additional 486,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $116.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.59.

EOG opened at $124.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.88. The company has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,062 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.