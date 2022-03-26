Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $108.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.06.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MDT. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.45.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

