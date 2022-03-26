Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 152 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,745,000 after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,597,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $198,355,000 after buying an additional 20,078 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 20,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 22.0% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,089 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDT opened at $108.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.06. The firm has a market cap of $145.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.45.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

