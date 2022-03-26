Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 24 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 7.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,899,000 after purchasing an additional 113,659 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 275,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 33.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 11.8% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.6% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anthem stock opened at $480.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $455.94 and a 200-day moving average of $430.18. The firm has a market cap of $121.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $349.05 and a 1-year high of $485.80.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANTM. Argus upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.30.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

