Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 495 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.0% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,738.1% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE XOM opened at $85.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.02. The stock has a market cap of $360.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.65.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.