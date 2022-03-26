Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 543 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE stock opened at $436.45 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $320.50 and a 1 year high of $436.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $133.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.62.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.59.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.