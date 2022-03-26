Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 98 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.3% during the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 22,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.4% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PKI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.37.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PKI opened at $176.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.97 and a 12 month high of $203.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.85.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.47%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

