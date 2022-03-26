Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) will report $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Copa reported earnings per share of ($2.23) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full-year earnings of $5.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $6.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $11.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.83. Copa had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.00) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on CPA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 55,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copa stock traded up $1.70 on Friday, reaching $78.70. The stock had a trading volume of 251,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,856. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Copa has a 1 year low of $64.47 and a 1 year high of $97.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

