Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.050-$0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $110 million-$113 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.23 million.

Shares of CLB stock opened at $31.98 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average is $26.96. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.37 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $125.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Core Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core Laboratories currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $275,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

