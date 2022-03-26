Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 16.99% and a negative return on equity of 15.59%.

NYSE CAAP opened at $5.77 on Friday. Corporación América Airports has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $6.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAAP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 3rd quarter worth $380,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 6,324.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 75,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 1st quarter worth $453,000. 10.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

