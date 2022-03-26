Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) SVP Sells $263,800.00 in Stock

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $263,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Francis Brian Barron also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

On Friday, March 25th, Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $280,400.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $252,000.00.

CTRA stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. Coterra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $29.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of -0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day moving average is $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.19). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 387.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 130.23%.

CTRA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. 66.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.