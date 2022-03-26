Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.89 and last traded at $18.89. 55,814 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 12,610,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.84.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.50.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. Coupang’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 1,189 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $30,319.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $1,043,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,121,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,857,167 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Coupang by 970.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,895,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,528,000 after purchasing an additional 63,364,316 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 340.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,399,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,938,000 after acquiring an additional 52,855,644 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,615,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,395,000 after acquiring an additional 15,599,767 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 10.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,112,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 210.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,089,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,243,000 after acquiring an additional 13,614,268 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

