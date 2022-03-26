CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $256.00

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 256 ($3.37) and last traded at GBX 280 ($3.69), with a volume of 4233 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 269 ($3.54).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of £23.61 million and a PE ratio of 185.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 327.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 371.58.

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, and internationally. It sources, creates, distributes, and manages a range of insurance and assistance related products and services, including card protection; identity and cyber risks protection; phone insurance, mobile payment insurance, and virus protection; extended warranty; health and wellbeing; and travel disruption and auto covers, as well as business process management services.

