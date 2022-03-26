Cranswick (LON:CWK) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,600 ($47.39) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CWK. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.93) target price on shares of Cranswick in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,180 ($55.03).

Shares of LON:CWK opened at GBX 3,586 ($47.21) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94. Cranswick has a 1-year low of GBX 3,118 ($41.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,200 ($55.29). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,565.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,616.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

