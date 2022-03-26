Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Earns Outperform Rating from Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cresco Labs currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRLBF opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45. Cresco Labs has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $13.65.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

