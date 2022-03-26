Critical Survey: Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) versus Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID)

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) and Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pacific Biosciences of California and Rapid Micro Biosystems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California $130.51 million 15.66 -$181.22 million ($0.89) -10.38 Rapid Micro Biosystems $23.23 million 11.64 -$73.52 million N/A N/A

Rapid Micro Biosystems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pacific Biosciences of California.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pacific Biosciences of California and Rapid Micro Biosystems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California 0 1 3 0 2.75 Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 1 3 0 2.75

Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus price target of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 262.55%. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a consensus price target of $22.67, suggesting a potential upside of 246.59%. Given Pacific Biosciences of California’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Pacific Biosciences of California is more favorable than Rapid Micro Biosystems.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Biosciences of California and Rapid Micro Biosystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California -138.85% -35.02% -11.62% Rapid Micro Biosystems -316.48% N/A -35.74%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Pacific Biosciences of California shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pacific Biosciences of California beats Rapid Micro Biosystems on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases. It also offers binding kits, such as modified DNA polymerase used to bind SMRTbell libraries to the polymerase in preparation for sequencing; and sequencing kits comprise reagents required for on-instrument, real-time sequencing, including the phospholinked nucleotides. The company serves research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; public health labs, hospitals and clinical research institutes, contract research organizations, and academic institutions; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. It markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as through distribution partners in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a development and commercialization agreement with Invitae Corporation. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. and changed its name to Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. in 2005. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and personal care products. It offers Growth Direct system that includes an automated imaging instrument that analyzes user-prepared proprietary consumables. The company also provides on-site installation, instrument, validation services, regulatory compliance assistance, system certification training and training re-freshers, and business case preparation and return-on-investment analysis services; and technical support services in the Americas and Europe. It solutions are used in environmental monitoring, water testing, and bioburden testing applications. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. was formerly known as Genomic Profiling Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. in January 2007. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Lowell, Massachusetts with an additional office in Freising/Weihenstephan, Germany.

