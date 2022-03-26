Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.380-$1.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $740 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $478.87 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCRN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $21.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,463. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The company has a market capitalization of $816.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.83.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $640.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 52.08% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s revenue was up 197.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $205,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $361,729.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 106.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 7,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

