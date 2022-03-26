CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.220-$0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $458.90 million-$465.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $440.76 million.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.030-$1.130 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CrowdStrike from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $264.24.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $221.95 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $150.02 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.50.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $4,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,619 shares of company stock valued at $24,093,947. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $9,658,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 727,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,979,000 after acquiring an additional 129,722 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,210.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

