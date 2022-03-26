CS Disco Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:LAW)

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 3,913 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,098% compared to the typical volume of 178 call options.

In other news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $478,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get CS Disco alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in CS Disco during the third quarter worth $11,970,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in CS Disco during the third quarter worth $331,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CS Disco during the third quarter worth $1,726,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CS Disco during the third quarter worth $9,404,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter valued at about $179,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAW stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.48. CS Disco has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $69.41.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.59 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CS Disco will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LAW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CS Disco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.46.

About CS Disco (Get Rating)

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.