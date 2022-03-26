CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.350-$2.420 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.560-$0.580 EPS.

CUBE stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,058,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $57.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.15.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.80%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 625,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,625,000 after purchasing an additional 128,002 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,133,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 344,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $499,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.