Cutler Group LP Has $31,000 Stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Cutler Group LP reduced its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the third quarter worth $3,756,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the third quarter valued at $1,594,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,371,000 after acquiring an additional 45,377 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 314.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 38,440 shares in the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

NYSE:TR opened at $35.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.51. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.88 and a 12 month high of $39.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38 and a beta of -0.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 38.23%.

About Tootsie Roll Industries (Get Rating)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.