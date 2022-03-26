CVA Family Office LLC Buys New Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,308,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,408,000 after purchasing an additional 73,054 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in CBRE Group by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,000,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,439,000 after purchasing an additional 248,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $27,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $90.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.87. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.31 and a 1-year high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

