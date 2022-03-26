CVA Family Office LLC Buys New Shares in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 221.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 177.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 18.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.27.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $129.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.00. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.53 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.66%.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

