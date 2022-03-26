CVA Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 470 NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 470 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 961.5% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 137.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 105.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.75.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $190.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.65. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $168.74 and a 1-year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

