CVA Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.0% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,601 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 113.4% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 80.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 36,003 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 243,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 223,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,296 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.37.

In related news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $113.25 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $90.33 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.88.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.25%.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

