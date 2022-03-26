CVA Family Office LLC Purchases New Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $803,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 42,179.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,455 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,099.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 352,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,635,000 after purchasing an additional 323,231 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,676,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,944,539,000 after purchasing an additional 321,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 859,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $240,386,000 after purchasing an additional 276,988 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $245.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.44. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $233.32 and a 12-month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.32.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

