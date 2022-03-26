CVA Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 1,137 Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 18.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.95 and a 12-month high of $82.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $1,354,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $1,353,759.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 711,604 shares of company stock valued at $50,965,950. 5.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

