CVA Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 225 SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 225 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPSC. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 47.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 17.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $127.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 105.41 and a beta of 0.81. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.05 and a 12-month high of $174.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.48.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $102.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.54 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 4,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $541,817.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $2,534,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,400 shares of company stock worth $11,080,636 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPSC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.88.

SPS Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.