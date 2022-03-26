CVA Family Office LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 267.9% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,836,000 after acquiring an additional 978,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,156,000 after purchasing an additional 53,468 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 611,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,980,000 after purchasing an additional 18,853 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 581,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,057,000 after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 461,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ICF opened at $69.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.58. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

