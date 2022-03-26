CVA Family Office LLC Raises Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,487,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,706,098,000 after purchasing an additional 503,508 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,143,000. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 443,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,701,000 after buying an additional 239,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 42.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,619,000 after buying an additional 189,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Equinix by 24.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 864,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,186,000 after acquiring an additional 169,825 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $847.94.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $710.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $660.47 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $705.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $770.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.83%.

In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 3,971 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.12, for a total transaction of $2,939,016.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.49, for a total transaction of $615,908.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,340 shares of company stock worth $25,366,937 in the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

