CVA Family Office LLC Takes Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 217 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,475.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 632,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $255,784,000 after purchasing an additional 607,494 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,144,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $211,886,000 after acquiring an additional 196,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 578,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $234,011,000 after acquiring an additional 157,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LULU. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $523.00 to $491.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.92.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $321.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $316.37 and its 200 day moving average is $382.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $278.00 and a 12 month high of $485.83.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

