CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $131.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) will report sales of $131.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $129.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $138.00 million. CyberArk Software posted sales of $112.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full year sales of $592.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $582.70 million to $602.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $711.53 million, with estimates ranging from $676.80 million to $740.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 196.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after acquiring an additional 94,307 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 33.1% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth about $204,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYBR traded down $2.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.27. 291,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,724. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.53 and a 200 day moving average of $163.30. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

