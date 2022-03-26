CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CynergisTek had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 13.70%.

Shares of CynergisTek stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.31. 253,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 million, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.23. CynergisTek has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85.

CynergisTek, Inc engages in the provision of cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance services for companies. It provides these services through assessment and technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. The company was founded on September 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

