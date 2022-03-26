D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $2.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of HEPS opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $3.34. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi by 1,211.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 186,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 172,082 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 109,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 41,362 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 102,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.22.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

