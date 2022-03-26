D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $1.96, but opened at $2.10. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 27,593 shares.

The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $2.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEPS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi by 148.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 14,890 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.66% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34.

About D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

