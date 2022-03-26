Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, an increase of 57,900.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 690,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DKILY opened at $18.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.43. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

