Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 693.8% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DFCO stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 26,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,333. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59. Dalrada has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.93.

Dalrada (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Dalrada had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $5.45 million during the quarter.

Dalrada Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various solutions for businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates through Engineering, Health, Information Technology, and Education segments. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical disposables, hospital equipment and furniture, medical devices, and laboratory and dental products, as well as sanitizing, disinfectant, and PPE products and services; and provision of mechanical contract services.

