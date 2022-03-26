Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 2.7% of Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Danaher by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Danaher by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,683,781,000 after acquiring an additional 50,426 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Danaher by 5.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 7.2% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $287.53. 1,355,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,582,151. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.99 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $277.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.77. The company has a market cap of $205.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.60%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

