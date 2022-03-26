Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Darden Restaurants worth $22,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,425,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,321,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $350,675,000 after acquiring an additional 16,525 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,061,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $312,260,000 after acquiring an additional 295,897 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,452,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,962,000 after acquiring an additional 232,746 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 233.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 966,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $146,459,000 after acquiring an additional 676,668 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $129.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.35. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.04 and a twelve month high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 55.42%.

DRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.77.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

