Darden Restaurants, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Darden Restaurants has raised its dividend by 13.2% over the last three years. Darden Restaurants has a dividend payout ratio of 52.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Darden Restaurants to earn $8.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.1%.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $129.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.86 and its 200-day moving average is $144.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.43. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $116.04 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

DRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.77.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 10,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth $184,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

