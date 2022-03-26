Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $4.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $436.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,457,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $320.50 and a 1-year high of $436.28.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.59.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

