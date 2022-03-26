Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

TACO has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.51 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Benchmark cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TACO opened at $12.51 on Friday. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.26 million, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 2.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 122.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Del Taco Restaurants (Get Rating)

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.