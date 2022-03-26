Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
TACO has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.51 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Benchmark cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.
Shares of NASDAQ TACO opened at $12.51 on Friday. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.26 million, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 2.06.
About Del Taco Restaurants (Get Rating)
Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Del Taco Restaurants (TACO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.