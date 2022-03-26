DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Stake Boosted by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC owned 0.51% of DermTech worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DMTK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DermTech by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in DermTech by 160.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in DermTech by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in DermTech by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in DermTech by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of DermTech from $79.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DermTech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

In related news, CEO John Dobak sold 2,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $33,369.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 7,037 shares of company stock worth $95,384 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

DMTK stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.07. 384,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,660. DermTech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $54.19. The company has a market cap of $390.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.87.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 661.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

