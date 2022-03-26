Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Republic Services by 110.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,289,853,000 after buying an additional 5,543,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,394,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,466,000 after buying an additional 78,566 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,404,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,694,000 after buying an additional 12,056 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Republic Services by 12.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,035,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,366,000 after buying an additional 228,573 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Republic Services by 1.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,708,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,139,000 after buying an additional 19,215 shares during the period. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 88,588 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,276,208.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RSG stock opened at $131.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.25. The company has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.72 and a 1-year high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

Several research firms have commented on RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.38.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

