Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $724,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,829,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,562 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,536,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,268 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,489,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,021,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,662.8% in the 3rd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 849,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,296,000 after purchasing an additional 835,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.54 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

