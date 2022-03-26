Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts BP (LON:BP) Price Target to GBX 450

BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 455 ($5.99) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BP from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 480 ($6.32) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of BP from GBX 475 ($6.25) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.22) price target on shares of BP in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 401 ($5.28) to GBX 465 ($6.12) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.94) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BP presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 445 ($5.86).

LON BP opened at GBX 391.70 ($5.16) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 382.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 354.44. BP has a twelve month low of GBX 275.85 ($3.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 419.15 ($5.52). The company has a market capitalization of £76.29 billion and a PE ratio of 13.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.94%.

In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 90 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 410 ($5.40) per share, with a total value of £369 ($485.78). Also, insider Bernard Looney acquired 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.90) per share, with a total value of £308.76 ($406.48).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

