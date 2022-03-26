Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $250.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $276.39.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $224.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.65. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $186.65 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.