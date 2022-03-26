Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target to $29.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.
PAGS has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Itau BBA Securities cut PagSeguro Digital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a hold rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.42.
Shares of PAGS opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $61.65.
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
